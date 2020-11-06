Friday, November 6, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha is the talk of the town in Eldoret after he sank too low to the point of forcing teachers to collect garbage as well as clean school compound right in front of students.

According to sources, Magoha expressed his disappointment with the pathetic state of Langas Primary School compound in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, when he arrived at the institution to assess its level of preparedness.

The visibly angry CS forced teachers to collect garbage and clean the school which had been littered with dirt.

Students, who were in classes at the time, had a rare debacle as they watched their teachers deal with the embarrassment.

Magoha reiterated that the hygiene of any school was paramount especially with Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students continuing with their studies ahead of sitting national exams.

The CS further warned cartels colluding with headteachers and officials from his Ministry to frustrate the government’s Ksh 1.9 billion desk project.

He disclosed that school heads were splitting and diverting deliveries meant for public schools.

The medic issued them a 24-hour deadline to reverse the processes they had undertaken.

“I want to warn them in public during daylight that every desk meant for public schools will go to the students in those institutions.”

“For those teachers in Migori County, who are colluding with some of my officers thinking that they are smarter than the Government, I want to give them 24 hours to rectify,” Magoha warned.

