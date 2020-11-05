Thursday, November 5, 2020 – The family of late Kakamega county chief-of-staff, Robert Sumbi, is now up in arms blaming Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and other senior staff members for his death.

The family argued that Sumbi was dumped at a Kakamega Hospital on ventilators upon admission and nobody cared to move him to the ICU.

It is only when the situation deteriorated that they decided to transfer him to Good Life Hospital Bungoma, not even the nearby and well equipped Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu.

They lamented that Governor Oparanya could have used his influence and resources to have his loyal aide, who is also his close confidant, get the best treatment, instead of abandoning him at the hour of need.

Being a victim of Covid-19 that has devastated the entire world, his colleagues never made a follow-up of what was happening at the hospital with word that he was subjected to humiliations.

Sumbi was eyeing Mumias East Parliamentary seat that is currently held by Benson Washiali.

The Kenyan DAILY POST