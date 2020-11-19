Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has shocked everyone after he ruled out free and fair elections in Kenya.

In a statement, Chebukati noted that he cannot guarantee free and fair elections due to persistent political interference.

According to Chebukati, the current push by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to replace him and his commissioners if the Building Bridges Initiative report is passed, will destabilize the commission and set the stage for disputed 2022 elections.

He noted that kicking out IEBC officials after every contested election was part of the wider problem in electoral management.

“The net effect of meddling with the IEBC is inadequate preparedness for subsequent elections, leading to electoral disputes, especially for presidential results, a scenario that is likely to recur in the 2022 General Election,” Chebukati stated.

Raila has a history of hounding election officials out of office every time he loses an election and has put up a spirited fight to see to it that Chebukati never referees the 2022 elections.

