Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is facing eviction from her Ksh 80 million mansion in Kitisuru, Nairobi, with the landlord claiming that she owes him over Ksh 44 million in rent arrears.

The Governor rushed to court to challenge the eviction notice issued on February 29, arguing that she bought the house and she is the owner.

She stated that she purchased the house for Ksh 40 million and had an agreement with a local bank to cover Ksh 40 million balance through a mortgage.

The Governor’s lawyers argued that Kihingo Village Ltd, the developer, was aware of the purchase deal and allowed her to move into the house before it was sealed.

However, Kihingo Village Ltd, owned by ex-Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji and his brother Gitahi Gethenji, insisted that she is a tenant and hasn’t paid rent for five years.

The company wants Waiguru’s assets seized by auctioneers to pay for the rent accrued.

“Our client is not aware of any sale transaction with your client.”

“If you have a copy of the same, please forward to us,” Kihingo Village attorneys responded.

Waiguru’s lawyers accused Kihingo Village of frustrating efforts by the bank to offset the mortgage by failing to deliver relevant documents.

Justice Elijah Obaga issued temporary orders against the eviction and ordered the two parties to solve their issue amicably.

Waiguru had asked for permanent orders to halt the eviction.

Kihingo Village has 55 housing units on a 37-acre plot with units reported to be now worth Ksh 400 million.

