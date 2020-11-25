Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has rejected Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe’s offer, for the National Hospital Insurance Fund, to cover healthcare workers who contract Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, KMPDU secretary-general, Chibanzi Mwachonda, said that the health cover that was unveiled excluded doctors working in County Governments, those working in parastatals and doctors working in universities.

“We have lost a good number of doctors who teach undergraduate and post-graduates students.”

“These doctors have been excluded from this cover,” Mwachonda stated.

Mwachonda vowed that the 21-day strike notice issued on November 15, would not be suspended until President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government addressed their needs.

“If these doctors are not covered then this strike will kick off (and will go on) until the time that they will be covered,” he added.

The union said that 188 doctors had been employed by the ministry on a six-month contract but were yet to be paid.

Further, Mwachonda stated that they did not have any medical covers yet they were working in isolation and treatment centres.

The union further urged the ministry to deploy at least 50 doctors in every country to curb the shortage of health workers across the country.

Since the pandemic struck in March, 12 doctors, 18 nurses, and seven clinical officers have passed on while in the line of duty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST