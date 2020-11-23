Monday, November 23, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has once again surprised Kenyans after he changed tune on who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Atwoli, together with former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, have been championing for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022, saying the the ODM leader has suffered a lot for Kenya and Kenyans should reward him with the presidency.

The COTU boss has now changed tune on Raila becoming president in 2022 and revealed the only man Uhuru trusts with power after he retires.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Atwoli revealed that it is KANU chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, who will succeed Kenyatta.

Atwoli said Gideon Moi is the only man best fit to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and is currently the only man Uhuru will trust with power when he goes home in 2022.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST