Thursday, November 19, 2020 – A woman in Juja is reeling in shock after she found a coffin dumped outside her door by unknown people.

The scary coffin had a message on top threatening her.

She was warned to prepare her coffin because she will be dead very soon.

Insecurity in Juja has escalated and despite the residents urging law enforcers to intervene, little is being done to curb the rising cases of insecurity in the area.

