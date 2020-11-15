Sunday, November 15, 2020 – A 17-year-old boy who was among revelers who attended the much-hyped Naifest Concert that was marred with theft incidences, has been found dead at the City Mortuary.

The deceased, who is identified as Stephen Mungau alias Shanty, was reported missing after attending the concert on 7th November, only for his lifeless body to be found lying in the city morgue two weeks later.

It’s alleged that he was beaten to death by bouncers, who were contracted to guard the event after he engaged them in a confrontation.

Kenyans have taken to social media to demand justice for the young body whose life was reportedly cut short by ruthless bouncers.

City socialite Bridget Achieng, who is the CEO of the company that organized the event, has addressed the controversy surrounding the death of the young body.

Bridget denied claims that Shanty was beaten to death by her team.

The socialite-cum businesswoman alleged that her team rescued the deceased boy after he was beaten by rowdy revelers and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Bridget, Shanty was alive when they took him to hospital and there’s CCTV footage to prove that.

However, what Bridget is not addressing is how the deceased body ended up in a city mortuary after reportedly taking him to hospital.

Friends of the deceased boy insist that he was murdered by bouncers during the event and his body dumped in the morgue.

Here are photos of the deceased.

