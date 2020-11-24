Tuesday, 24 November 2020 – There was panic along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway after a passenger died inside a matatu that was headed to the capital city.

The middle-aged man is said to have collapsed and died inside the matatu, causing panic among passengers.

In a video that has taken social by a storm, the lifeless body of the deceased is seen being removed by officials from the Ministry of Health who were dressed in protective gear.

They collected the body, sprayed the matatu before leaving the scene.

Just yesterday, another person collapsed and died outside a mortuary in Thika.

He is said to have also succumbed to the deadly coronavirus.

Here’s the shocking video from Mombasa Road.

