Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Sharlet Mariam has rejoined ODM, just months after resigning from the Raila Odinga-led party, to join Jubilee.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mariam announced that she had resolved her differences with the party, after a meeting with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

The politician added that she had dropped her pursuit of the Msambweni MP seat, in favour of ODM candidate, Omar Boga.

The Opposition party was closing ranks to retain the seat which was previously held by the late Suleiman Dori.

Sharlet accompanied DP Ruto to the Jubilee Party headquarters, to present her nomination papers but the party chose not to field candidates in respect of the handshake.

“I came here to present my papers, but I am shocked that I will not be able to vie.

“Is Kenya returning to a one-party state?” Mariam stated in protest outside the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

After Mariam found herself in the middle of the drama between Jubilee and ODM, she was abandoned by DP Ruto, who threw his weight behind Feisal, the following day.

Voicing her frustrations, she stated that she would be running as an independent candidate.

“It is so sad that a woman is repressed when she stands out to fight for an equal right.

“I am ready to face all men. Dynasties or no dynasties,” she stated.

Asked whether she was aware that the DP was supporting Feisal, Mariam bitterly lamented that she was a victim of the row between Raila and Ruto.

