Friday, 13 November 2020 – A Member of Parliament from Somalia has been heavily condemned on social media after he married a 14-year-old girl.

According to photos shared by former NTV journalist, Yassin Juma, on his Facebook page, the Legislator, who represents Puntland, held a traditional wedding ceremony with the girl in Nugal region, where they were declared husband and wife by elders.

Photos shared online shows the MP walking majestically while holding his newly-wed wife.

He was escorted by high-end vehicles and camels during the traditional wedding that has caused a storm on social media.

Check out the photos.

