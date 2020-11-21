Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Bomet Senator, Christopher Langat, has lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for pushing for the BBI agenda amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Bomet, Langat asked the two leaders to shelve the referendum debate and focus on urgent issues affecting the country such as the healthcare crisis, shrinking economy and reopening of schools.

The visibly infuriated lawmaker slammed the Head of State for abandoning the Big Four Agenda for BBI.

“BBI suspended your core vision of Big Four Agenda three years ago, right now we could not be talking about the insufficiency of Oxygen in hospitals because of Universal Health Care.”

“But because of the confusion that was brought in office by the handshake, your Big Four Four Agenda which could have become your legacy is gone with Raila.”

“Now you are talking of BBI and signatures when people want medicine…leave handshake away, leave the satanic reggae away and concentrate on the crisis,” ranted Langat.

He asked the president to declare free education for one year to enable learners, whose parents lost jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19, to proceed with their education undisrupted.

“You are ready to waste KS 14 billion asking yes or no, this is nonsense…most parents don’t have jobs, they were sacked, they don’t have school fees.”

“Mr. President, the only legacy you can leave is to declare free education for one year.”

“You are taking of collecting signatures when our children and teachers are dying of COVID-19 in schools without simple masks of KSh 50, shame on you, both Uhuru and Raila,” he fumed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST