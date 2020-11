Wednesday, 18 November 2020 – There was a traffic snarl-up at Ruiru underpass along the Thika Super-highway, after a truck that was carrying maize flour over-turned.

Instead of passers-by helping the driver and his crew, who were trapped inside the truck pleading for help, they engaged in a looting spree.

Boda Boda riders were busy ferrying the maize flour using their motorbikes instead of rescuing the injured and rushing them to nearby hospitals.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST