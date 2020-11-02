Monday, 02 November 2020 – The internet has erupted after a corrupt traffic police officer was caught on camera doing the unthinkable while collecting bribes on a busy road.

The shameless cop hanged on a speeding truck in broad-daylight to bargain for ‘kitu kidogo’ with a truck driver who had probably flouted traffic rules.

The officer, who was dressed in full police uniform, hanged dangerously on the truck and demanded to be given what belongs to him.

A hawk-eyed motorist who was driving behind the truck took a video and shared it on social media to show how the so-called disciplined force is rotten.

There’s massive corruption within the traffic police department and despite Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issuing numerous threats to corrupt police officers, they continue collecting bribes in the full glare of the cameras.

Watch this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST