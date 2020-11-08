Sunday, 08 November 2020 – Sexy Kenyan singer and actress, Karen Kaz, is busy entertaining thirsty men through her Instagram page after taking a break from the music industry.

For those who don’t know Kaz, she is a former Tusker Project Fame contestant and a powerful vocalist who did a hit song with Prezzo dubbed Nataka Tupendane.

The petite and sexy singer, who is a lesbian and doesn’t hide her sexuality, posted some hot videos displaying her stripping skills.

Rocking tiny under-wears that left little for men to imagine, Kaz jumped on the pole and did her thing.

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply