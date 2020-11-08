Sunday, 08 November 2020 – Sexy Kenyan singer and actress, Karen Kaz, is busy entertaining thirsty men through her Instagram page after taking a break from the music industry.

For those who don’t know Kaz, she is a former Tusker Project Fame contestant and a powerful vocalist who did a hit song with Prezzo dubbed Nataka Tupendane.

The petite and sexy singer, who is a lesbian and doesn’t hide her sexuality, posted some hot videos displaying her stripping skills.

Rocking tiny under-wears that left little for men to imagine, Kaz jumped on the pole and did her thing.

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST