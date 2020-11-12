Thursday, October 12,2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, have reportedly allowed Siaya Senator, James Orengo, to scrutinize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report before it is published in the Kenya Gazette on Monday next week.

Sources say Orengo and a team of lawyers have been fine-tuning the document at the BBI Secretariat offices in Runda, Nairobi, in readiness to have it published.

The source added that whips of the National Assembly and Senate have also been overseeing the editing process.

“Whips of both Houses have been put on standby. The amended version is expected to be launched maybe as early as Monday by the two principals,” the source said.

This comes as a confirmation of Raila’s remark earlier in the week that the report will not be tampered with, which followed earlier indications that he and Uhuru would allow the lamenting groups to have some of their suggestions included.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister said that the creation of the report is a done deal, but that the groups that have been trooping to Runda to present their proposals might be given a small consideration.

