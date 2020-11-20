Friday, November 20, 2020 – Agnes Wambui, the woman who has successfully stopped the burial plans for Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, has revealed the last thing the legislator did for her before he succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.

According to her, Murunga sent her Sh1,300 for gas refill and Sh4,000 for upkeep, two days before he died.

Agnes Wangui wants the courts to stop Murunga’s wives, Christabel and Grace, from burying him, and her children allowed to take part in the funeral.

She also sought an order for the collection of DNA samples from the MP to ascertain the paternity of her children.

“I am apprehensive that there may be concerted efforts by the two wives to lock me and my children out of the burial arrangements and the actual burial event,” she says.

Wangui said she’d been in a relationship with the lawmaker for seven years.

They have two children, a boy, seven, and a three-year-old girl.

She claims she met Murunga in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching.

Wangui ran a business selling beverages and snacks within Sewerage area in Ruai at the time.

“Shortly after, we began a romantic relationship and out of the said union we were blessed with our first child who was born in November 2013 while our second child was born in 2017.”

“Murunga later rented a house for me in Ruai,” she revealed.

Wangui said Murunga lived in Utawala with Christabel all this while. But around May 26, the MP rented a house for her in Ruai.

She says Murunga paid her rent and maintenance costs for their children. He sent money via M-Pesa through his two registered phone numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST