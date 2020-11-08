Sunday November 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta broke his silence on the US elections after incumbent President Donald Trump was beaten badly by Democratic candidate Joe Biden

In a message to President Trump, Uhuru thanked the US President for his administration’s close working relationship with Kenya during his first term.

The Head of State also wished him well as he prepares to exit the most powerful office in the world.

This comes even as Trump is yet to concede defeat with rumors flying around indicating he may refuse to leave the White House in January.

In the same breath, President Kenyatta lead Kenyan leaders in congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden on his emphatic win.

“Americans have spoken loudly and clearly through their votes by picking a highly experienced, colorfully decorated and long-serving leader to become their next Head of State.”

“On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Kenya, I congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for their emphatic win and wish them all the best as they prepare to lead the United States of America into a future of prosperity,” the President said.

He added that Biden is a friend of Kenya, whose last visit to the country while serving as Vice President under President Barack Obama helped renew Kenya-USA ties.

Uhuru also applauded Kamala Harris for making history by becoming the first woman to occupy the second most important leadership position in American political history.

He termed Kamala as a trailblazer and role model whose win will help inspire and embolden millions of young girls across the world to chase and achieve their dreams of greatness and success.

Other leaders who have sent their messages of goodwill to the incoming leader include ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST