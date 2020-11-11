Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Three thugs were arraigned in court for breaking into the offices of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, General Mohammed Badi, to steal stationery, on Monday.

The three were said to be part of a gang that found their way into General Mohammed Badi’s offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Benson Musyoka Ikii, Cyrus Elijah Mwanzia and Benjamin Munyoki, appeared before the court on Tuesday, and were accused of burglary and stealing pens and papers worth Ksh 342,000.

The stationery was reportedly packed in 26 cartons which contained 400 pieces of pens and photocopy papers.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the rest of the members who are in hiding.

An NMS official raised alarm after the gang broke into the offices which led his colleagues to apprehend the three.

Two suspects, Musyoka and Mwanzia, were reportedly found hiding inside the store on the 25th floor.

NMS employees stated that they found the store doors open, with padlocks broken and the room ransacked.

Munyoki managed to escape with the other gang members but was traced to a building in Nairobi CBD, where police recovered four reams of photocopy papers.

The suspects were detained at KICC Police Station before being arraigned in court.

Munyoki, Mwanzia, and Musyoka denied the charges labeled against them and were released on Ksh 100,000 cash bail or Ksh 200,000 bond.

Milimani Law Courts magistrate, Jane Kamau, will listen to the case on Monday, November 23.

NMS was formed in February 2020, after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, handed over key duties to the National Government, but has since changed his mind.

The Kenyan DAILY POST