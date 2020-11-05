Thursday, November 5, 2020 – A joint operation between The Kenya Coast Guard Service and GSU officers descended on the Likoni Ferry in a crackdown targeting people without facemasks.

Commuters found without facemasks, alongside those wearing them on their chins, were rounded up and walked through several military-themed punishments to serve as a lesson.

According to reports, 8 of them were arrested during the operation that took place in the mid-morning hours.

“They asked me to lie down for 10 minutes.”

“ I was not putting on my mask properly and the officers called me and asked me to do the punishment,” one of the commuters narrated.

In a surprise turn of events, some of the culprits lauded the punishment, arguing that it was better than the mandated Ksh 20,000 fine.

The surge in Coronavirus cases in Mombasa has seen county officials renew efforts to ensure people adhere to the basic prevention measures.

On November 2, police officers mounted a major crackdown targeting matatus that were flouting the Covid-19 rules in Mombasa.

The latest operation in Mombasa came on the day when President Uhuru Kenyatta convened an emergency meeting to determine what measures to take to counter the second wave of the pandemic.

