Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, saying there has never been a perfect document.

Speaking during a press conference in Kajiado County yesterday, Gideon said only the Holy Bible and the Quran could be said to be perfect.

He was accompanied by his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja, Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat, and several other leaders.

He urged Kenyans to read the BBI report first.

“There has never been a perfect document in the world.”

“It’s only the Bible and the Quran that we can say are perfect.”

“All the other documents can be amended,” said Gideon.

According to Gideon, the BBI document is the best that Kenyans have for now, and asked that the rest be left for the coming generations to amend some parts that may seem contentious.

“Let all Kenyans, including the youths, have a chance to read this document.”

“The youths will have about 30 percent of tenders to uplift their lives.”

“That’s why we are saying the document is the best for all people,” said Gideon.

The endorsement of BBI by Gideon may unsettle Deputy President William Ruto, who has opposed the report from the beginning.

