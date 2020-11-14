Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha responded to a decision by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to relieve him of human resource authority, which was given to his Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang.

While assessing the Government’s desk project in Yumbisye Secondary School in Kitui Central on Friday, Magoha regretted an incident where he was captured insulting a County Director of Education.

“I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that in my life, which is not very young and not very old, I have learned that nobody is perfect.”

“If anybody has seen a perfect person, you should tell me that person.”

“What drives me is practicing Christianity,” the CS stated.

He further advised all public servants and Kenyans to undertake their duties with zeal and passion.

Magoha added that God should be the central focus of any endeavor anyone sets their eyes on.

“What I want to tell you and those who have seen us elsewhere is that if you have a job to do please ensure that you do it and you do it in a timely manner.”

“Once you have done your best leave the rest to God,” Magoha said.

Reports alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not impressed by Magoha’s conduct and is also dissatisfied with the way the CS has handled school disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

