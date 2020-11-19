Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Award-winning Kenyan journalist, Jeff Koinange, has revealed how he battled with Coronavirus after he contracted the deadly disease in July.

In an interview with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday evening, Koinange, who is the host of Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Citizen TV, narrated the ordeal he underwent after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 virus.

“I would hallucinate that someone was thumping on my chest…” he said.

Koinange has since recovered from the virus.

According to doctors, COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, but it can damage many other organs as well.

The disease, which originated from China, can make blood cells more likely to clump up and form clots. While large clots can cause heart attacks and strokes.

Much of the heart damage caused by COVID-19 is believed to stem from very small clots that block tiny blood vessels (capillaries) in the heart muscle.

Other parts of the body affected by blood clots include the lungs, legs, liver and kidneys.

COVID-19 can also weaken blood vessels and cause them to leak, which contributes to potentially long-lasting problems with the liver and kidneys.

