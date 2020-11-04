Wednesday, 04 November 2020 – A traffic cop was left high and dry along Mombasa road when he tried to harass a motorist who was driving a Landcruiser VX.

There’s this rogue habit among Kenyan traffic officers where they harass defiant traffic offenders by deflating their car tires, an act that is not in the law.

The law states that a police officer should arrest a traffic offender and tow the vehicle to a police station but most cops use unorthodox methods to deal with defiant motorists.

It was a bad day in the office for a rogue traffic police officer who is stationed along Mombasa Road after he tried to harass a motorist who was driving a Landcruiser VX.

He is fond of harassing motorists along the busy road but he finally met his match.

The cop was caught on camera trying to deflate the car’s tires but the motorist drove away at a fast speed just when the cop was positioning himself to deflate the rear tire, leaving him staring like a zombie.

Watch the video.

