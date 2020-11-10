Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed the two things that members of the county assemblies are demanding before they support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In a Tweet on Monday, Murkomen said over 1450 MCAs have written to President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, requesting them to have a meeting with them to present their views on the BBI report.

One of the things they are demanding is academic qualifications for elective positions to be expunged from the Constitution and election laws.

In 2017, parliament passed a law stating that for one to be elected as an MCA, he/she must have a University degree from a recognized University.

Murkomen said the second thing MCAs want is pension once they retire.

“MCAs are demanding 2 things from BBI 1. Academic qualifications for elective positions to be expunged from the Constitution Election laws 2.

“All leaders be treated equally hence MCAs & Governors be entitled to a pension like President&MPs.

“This is their time like no other.Mambo Bado,” Murkomen who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST