Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, may go to jail for a long time going by the number of witnesses the prosecution has lined up to testify in the murder case she’s facing.

According to Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (ADPP) Alloys Kemo, the prosecution had lined up 30 witnesses in the murder case facing Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Omondi.

Kemo told Justice Anne Ongijo on Tuesday that the defense side had already been supplied with statements from 28 witnesses.

“I undertake to supply other remaining documents before the end of the day [Tuesday],” the DPP confirmed.

Justice Ongijo ordered that the hearing will begin on February 2, 2021, and the State will present four witnesses every day for three consecutive days ending February 4, 2021.

The legislator and her bodyguard are charged with the murder of Ngumbao Jola in Ganda ward in 2019.

