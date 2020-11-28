Saturday, November 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday, launched the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise to collect 1 million signatures needed for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to sanction a referendum.

In fact, Uhuru and Raila are planning to collect 4 million signatures and according to the figure shared by Twitterati, Muthui Kariuki, they are likely to surpass the target by a mile.

According to Muthui, on day one, Uhuru and Raila Odinga collected 800,000 signatures despite deputy president, William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga bandwagon opposing the document.

“In one day, over 800000 had signed to endorse the #BBIReport with help from Tangatanga miscreants. Who have signed up using Donkeys and cows? The IEBC during the punguza mzigo initiative said that it does not authenticate signatures, just the details,” Muthui wrote on his Twitter page.

The BBI signature collection exercise is expected to last for seven days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST