Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli is a big loser going by the outcome of the United State Presidential election where Democrat’s Joe Biden won the election becoming the 46thPresident of the United States.

In May, Atwoli predicted that incumbent President Donald Trump will be re-elected despite a dam of mistakes during his four-year term.

Atwoli, who in social circles is known as ‘Mugabe of COTU’ had told Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) TV show that Trump will be re-elected because he has state machinery to rig Biden, who was the favourite candidate according to many pollsters.

Here in Kenya, Atwoli has predicted that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga will win the presidency in 2022 beating Deputy President William Ruto, who according to numerous pollsters is the man to beat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST