Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – Former TPF star, David Major, who has been reduced to a shadow of his former self, was a ladies’ man during his glory days.

He would hang-out with some of the hottest ladies in town thanks to his enormous fame.

But these days, he is a lonely man in the streets.

According to reliable sources, the young man is homeless and can barely afford food.

The hot slay queens who used to hang out with him during his glory days are nowhere to be seen.

They have probably blocked his phone number and disappeared without a trace when he needs their help.

See his previous life before things went south.

The Kenyan DAILY POST