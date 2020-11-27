Friday, November 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly engaged the fifth gear to ensure Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is impeached over graft and gross violation of the constitution.

On Thursday, Embakasi Ward MCA, Michael Ogada, tabled a motion of impeachment against Sonko and it was supported by 86 MCAs.

Sources said Uhuru is supporting Sonko’s ouster after he learned that the governor was working with Matatu cartels in the city to oppose the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) decongesting plan.

Already, Sonko together with National Confederation of Matatu Transporters chairman, Nelson Mwangi, have moved to court to oppose NMS’s to ban PSVs from accessing CBD.

Mwangi, who represents more than 50 Matatu SACCOs in the city, noted that a case was still ongoing in court.

“We are already in court with the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the blocking of our vehicles from entering the city. The case will be mentioned on February 9, Why is NMS in a hurry?” Mwangi posed.

NMS had earlier stated that the ban on the matatus would take effect on December 1, 2020.

