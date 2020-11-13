Friday, November 13, 2020 – At least seven Cabinet Secretaries, 11 governors and 7 MPs are on the Director of Public Prosecutions’ radar for corruption.

This is according to the high voltage files DPP Noordin Haji handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta recently.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has registered cases worth Sh224 billion involving top government officials in the last three years.

The 53 cases on corruption allegations involve seven Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries, 11 governors and senior county officials, 22 directors and chief executive officers, and seven MPs.

Noordin Haji noted they have filed the cases, despite various challenges that require a high level of expertise to prosecute.

It is the taxpayers’ money held in litigation that the prosecution office is legally battling to recover, using a new strategy as it faces it off in court with a battery of lawyers hired by the prominent personalities.

The cases include former Treasury CS Henry Rotich’s Sh63 billion charges regarding the Kimwarer and Aror dams’ scandal, while his former Sports counterpart Hasan Wario is in court over the Sh55 million Rio Olympic scandal.

Governors whose cases are still pending in court include Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Ali Korane (Garissa), Okoth Obado (Migori) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST