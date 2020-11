Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – City socialite-turned-wife and business lady, Vera Sidika, has excited her fans after she posted a photo dressed to kill while doing household chores.

Vera was rocking a sexy lingerie that exposed her thick thighs while performing some household chores.

Her husband, Brown Mauzo, was probably enjoying the nice view as she cleaned the house.

She simply captioned the photo, “Saturdays are for cleaning.”

See the juicy photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST