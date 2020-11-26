Thursday, November 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a brilliant political schemer, going by what he did before the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise, at KICC on Wednesday.

Uhuru and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, are keen to collect 4 million signatures so that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can approve a referendum.

However, fresh details have emerged indicating that the BBI document was amended and some articles expunged without the knowledge of Raila Odinga.

Interestingly, Raila appeared caught off guard by some of the contents of the final bill.

This is after he had hailed the BBI task force for allowing political parties to nominate IEBC chiefs.

However, that proposal was expunged from the final bill, raising questions about whether Raila was briefed on the changes.

In his speech on Wednesday, Raila rooted for political parties to nominate IEBC commissioners meaning he was not aware of the contents of the BBI report.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies had earlier objected to the issue of political parties appointing IEBC commissioners stating that it was akin to allowing teams to choose a referee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST