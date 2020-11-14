Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Details have emerged revealing how President Uhuru Kenyatta reacted to a video of Education CS George Magoha, insulting a County Director of Education in Uasin Gishu.

According to sources, Uhuru was not pleased by the incident which sparked fury and public condemnation of the CS.

The president was further not happy that the CS caused a scene that attracted public indignation forcing the Public Service Commission to withdraw his power to manage the human resource functions.

Insiders who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that Uhuru is seemingly losing confidence in Magoha for taking long to solve the education crisis.

During his state of the nation address on Thursday, the president ordered the CS to issue the 2021 academic calendar within 14 days. Magoha has since been stripped of the power to manage human resource docket in his ministry by the public service commission(PSC)

Education stakeholders welcomed PSC’s directive which gave human resource powers to Magoha’s assistant, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

