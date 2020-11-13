Friday, 13 November 2020 – Photos showing how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his son Muhoho have transformed after he became President have emerged and excited Netizens.

Star journalist, Oliver Mathenge, shared the photos on his Twitter page and elicited a lot of reactions from Kenyans.

Before Uhuru got to State House, he was very lean just like his youngest son, but within the two terms that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been leading the nation, they have added a lot of weight.

Muhoho is now chubby just like his father.

Check out these photos that show how Uhuru and his son have undergone a massive transformation after he became President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST