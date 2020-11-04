Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru sneaked out of the country and handed himself to the International Criminal Court in The Hague without a single word.

This was revealed by Gicheru’s lawyer, John Khaminwa, who expressed shock following his client’s decision to surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC) despite court orders protecting him from being extradited to The Hague-based court.

Speaking during an interview, Khaminwa revealed that he had no idea what his client was planning adding that he learned about Gicheru’s surrender from the media

He also noted that he spoke to his wife who confirmed that the duo was doing fine in the European country.

“I have spoken to his wife in The Hague and they are fine.”

“Paul Gicheru as I know him does not enjoy good health at all and I hope that authorities in Hague will not put him into custody.”

“I know him as a client and he should continue to be free.”

“I know they read your paper there,” Khaminwa stated.

“I did not meet him at all.”

“I obtained good orders for him that he should not be extradited and that matter had ended and I am surprised.”

“I am wondering why he surrendered.”

“I was just surprised like everyone that he had gone to Amsterdam,” he added.

Khaminwa led Gicheru’s high-spirited fight in the corridors of justice where he successfully fought against extradition to the ICC.

A report by the Nation indicated that the media house had planned an interview with the embattled lawyer but he left for The Hague before it came to fruition.

The advocate was accused of obstruction of justice in the case against Deputy President William Ruto.

Gicheru, alongside Philip Kipkoech Bett, was accused of tampering with ICC witnesses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST