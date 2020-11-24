Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have reacted angrily after the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, announced the move to reopen 2007 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases.

Speaking yesterday, the allies, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, and his Nakuru counterpart, Susan Kihika, claimed the move was politically motivated.

Murkomen claimed that the announcement was meant to clip Ruto’s wings as well as inciting violence against communities.

“The statement by DCI is a desperate move by the System after failing in all their efforts to bring down the DP.”

“They want to incite violence against communities in Rift Valley and especially Eldoret to weaken DP’s political strength in Mt. Kenya,” he stated.

The Senator went on to urge all communities in Rift Valley and across the country to resist any form of violence from what he termed as ‘the state-sponsored violence’.

On her part, Kihika claimed that Kinoti’s announcement was bound to raise tensions and asked Kenyans to refrain from violence.

“When you see their Hatchet Man DCI, trying to raise tensions and incite communities against each other you know they are desperate!”

“Hope they do not kill people, burn houses to justify Kinoti’s statements.”

“Kenyans should resist the temptation to engage in violence and continue living in peace,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST