Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has caused a storm online after attacking former Prime Minister and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, regarding the United States of America’s Presidential Election.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Kihika, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said that President Donald Trump’s move to go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes saying his votes were being ‘stolen’ reminded her of someone saying but she couldn’t just figure who it was.

“… Claims his votes are being stolen!

“He reminds me of someone, just can’t figure out who?” Kihika posted after Trump’s threat to go to the apex court.

Raila moved to the Supreme Court in 2013 and 2017 claiming the elections were not free and fair.

