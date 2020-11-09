Monday, November 9, 2020 – Switch TV host, Nana Owiti, the wife of popular Kenyan rapper King Kaka, on Sunday shared a beautiful family photo with their house help of 7 years.

Nana introduced every family member in the photo starting with her celebrity husband, whom she described as a genius and the provider of the family.

Her house-help Christine also appeared in the breathtaking photo that has taken social media by storm.

Nana revealed that Christine has worked for them for 7 years and described her as very organized and respectful.

Christine was holding her son who lives with King Kaka

Snoopy Kenyans started discussing how their house help’s son resembles the celebrity rapper.

‘’Here to bless your timelines…Let me introduce y’all to the family members.. The missing one is my sister @portia_mee because she’d had a minor accident as we were shooting this.

“The King(Patriarch) @thekingkaka, the head of our family and the provider.

“He’s also a GENIUS with a beautiful mind and a beautiful heart. He’s holding our son(@princeiroma) 3yrs.

“Me…in front of me is my 1st born daughter@gwethgeezy she’s 6yrs.

“Also very assertive and speaks her mind. Such a sweetheart and very responsible. Helps us raise the other babies. She calls them ‘the babies..’ 😆

“Next to me is our domestic manager #Christine holding her son #Roy

“She’s been with us almost 7 years now. Very organized, clean freak and respectful. We call her TinTin.

#Roy is our bonus child and the last born in our family.

“He’s playful, catches feelings easily but such a sweet boy.

“He will say hi to you 1000000000 times in a day.

“Also he calls me ‘Mamaaa’ and calls his mom ‘Mummy’. He started calling her Mummy approx 2months ago after a lot of blackmailing by her 😆

“He used to call her TinTin like the rest of us.

“He slips and calls her Tin every now and then but he’s quick to get his tongue in order ASAP 😆 😂

“I’m grounded by this unit. I pray for this unit and I’m happy with this UNIT 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦👩‍👦❤️🧡💚💜🤍 ‘’, she wrote and shared this cute photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST