Monday, November 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday attended a church service at St. John Kimuchia PCEA in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi County.

Ruto confirmed that he had plans to go to heaven and proved that he, together with his team, were good singers in church.

“You should plan yourselves well because we can be ahead on earth as well as in heaven.”

“You know a politician is an individual who should ask for forgiveness always.”

“So we want to sing for you.”

“Honorable members, please come on the stage we perform a song,” stated Ruto.

He later ordered the team, which included Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki to the podium, where they vowed the congregation with their Swahili rendition.

