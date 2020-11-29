Sunday, November 29, 2020 – A 24-year-old slay queen identified as Beatrice Mueni is in police custody after she drugged a man in Nyali together with two other suspects, who are on the run.

The incident took place on September 8th in one of the clubs in Nyali.

Before the suspect deactivated her Facebook account, we came across this photo where she is seen enjoying a bottle of Jack Daniels with friends, weeks after drugging the victim and stealing Ksh 1.7 Million from his bank account.

She will be arraigned in court next week.

