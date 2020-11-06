Tangaza University College is moving towards becoming a full university. As befits an institution of higher learning, we are committed to academic excellence and the personal transformation of our students, both lay and religious. The following vacancy have arisen within the University College and requires to be filled:
POSITION TITLE: Secretary
DEPARTMENT: School of Theology
REPORTS TO: Dean School Of Theology
EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Contract
Position Summary
Provide an efficient and responsive secretarial and administrative support to the Dean School of Theology.
Responsibilities(Detailed JD will be given on appointment)
- Welcomes all visitors who come to the Theology
- Assists in the preparation of the Theology Department
- Coordinates the Theology
- Attends to all enquires by Theology
- Records Theology marks from lecturers
- Coordinates and types minutes for faculty and heads of department meetings
- Files all documents for the Theology Department
- Liaises with CUEA Faculty of Theology regarding any matters pertaining to the office of the Dean School of Theology
- Receives, distributes and records dissertation
- Coordinates communication between the Director, Students and Lectures within the Faculty of Theology, other Institutes and various
- Assists in the preparation of comprehensive tutorials and
- Any other duties as may be required of him/her.
Qualifications
- Higher National Diploma in Secretarial. A Bachelors degree will be an added advantage.
- 3 years’ experience preferably in an institution of higher learning
Skills & Competencies
- Communicates clearly and professionally in written and oral forms to both internal and external
- Must be highly proficient with multiple Microsoft office systems and other related
- Should be an excellent communicator, a good listener and dedicated to
- Have a wide exposure, broad knowledge and up to date with current University
- Be able to work perfectly under strict deadlines and
- Uphold sound work ethics and be highly
- Possessing tenacious attitude, friendly, honest, trustworthy, respectful and
- Able to work with minimal supervision, independently or as part of a team
How to Apply
Applicants should enclose a letter of introduction, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certification certificate of good conduct and three (3) reference letters from recognized persons/institutions by 13 November 2020, indicating your daytime contacts to:
The Human Resources Manager, Tangaza University College
P.O. Box 15055-00509
Nairobi.
E-mail to vacancies@tangaza.ac.ke
Tangaza University College is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability.
NB: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED AND GIVEN A COPY OF THE DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION. PLEASE INDICATE THE POSITION APPLIED AS SUBJECT OF THE EMAIL.