Tangaza University College is moving towards becoming a full university. As befits an institution of higher learning, we are committed to academic excellence and the personal transformation of our students, both lay and religious. The following vacancy have arisen within the University College and requires to be filled:

POSITION TITLE: Secretary

DEPARTMENT: School of Theology

REPORTS TO: Dean School Of Theology

EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Contract

Position Summary

Provide an efficient and responsive secretarial and administrative support to the Dean School of Theology.

Responsibilities(Detailed JD will be given on appointment)

Welcomes all visitors who come to the Theology

Assists in the preparation of the Theology Department

Coordinates the Theology

Attends to all enquires by Theology

Records Theology marks from lecturers

Coordinates and types minutes for faculty and heads of department meetings

Files all documents for the Theology Department

Liaises with CUEA Faculty of Theology regarding any matters pertaining to the office of the Dean School of Theology

Receives, distributes and records dissertation

Coordinates communication between the Director, Students and Lectures within the Faculty of Theology, other Institutes and various

Assists in the preparation of comprehensive tutorials and

Any other duties as may be required of him/her.

Qualifications

Higher National Diploma in Secretarial. A Bachelors degree will be an added advantage.

3 years’ experience preferably in an institution of higher learning

Skills & Competencies

Communicates clearly and professionally in written and oral forms to both internal and external

Must be highly proficient with multiple Microsoft office systems and other related

Should be an excellent communicator, a good listener and dedicated to

Have a wide exposure, broad knowledge and up to date with current University

Be able to work perfectly under strict deadlines and

Uphold sound work ethics and be highly

Possessing tenacious attitude, friendly, honest, trustworthy, respectful and

Able to work with minimal supervision, independently or as part of a team

How to Apply

Applicants should enclose a letter of introduction, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certification certificate of good conduct and three (3) reference letters from recognized persons/institutions by 13 November 2020, indicating your daytime contacts to:

The Human Resources Manager, Tangaza University College

P.O. Box 15055-00509

Nairobi.

E-mail to vacancies@tangaza.ac.ke

Tangaza University College is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability.

NB: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED AND GIVEN A COPY OF THE DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION. PLEASE INDICATE THE POSITION APPLIED AS SUBJECT OF THE EMAIL.