Responsibilities

  • Preparing and circulating minutes and agenda of the Board meetings
  • Provide strategic leadership for effective delivery of Boards mandate as per the mission, vision and strategic plan.
  • Oversee management of the finances, preparation and submission of the Board’s Annual plans, programmes and Estimates.
  • Make regular reports, for submission to the County Assembly on the execution of the factions of the board.
  • Execution of the decision of the Board.
  • Day to day administration of the Secretariat and welfare of staff.
  • Ensure staff compliance with public service values, principles and ethical standards.
  • Perform any other duty as assigned by the Board from time to time.

Qualifications

  • A bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Kenya
  • Be a certified Public Secretary CPS (K) and of good standing.
  • Have at least Five (5) years relevant professional experience, two of which should have been in a leadership position in the Public Service or Private Sector.
  • Possess knowledge of the organization and functions of National and County Government.
  • Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.
  • Be a Kenyan Citizen.

Terms of service: Contract as per provisions of the County Government Act

How To Apply

Details of the job description, job requirements and application procedure can be obtained by logging on to www.elgeyomarakwet.go.ke/jobs and vacancies

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS/CANDIDATES

  • All applications to be submitted to the undersigned on or before 9th December 2020.
  • Applicants should meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010
  • Shortlisted candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from EACC, KRA, HELB and obtain a certificate of Good Conduct from the police.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
  • Note that it is a criminal offence to submit fake/forged papers.
  • Elgeyo Marakwet County is an equal opportunity employer.

THE COUNTY SECRETARY & HEAD OF PUBLIC SERVICE

ELGEYO MARAKWET COUNTY

P.O BOX 220-30700

ITEN

