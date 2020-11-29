Responsibilities

Preparing and circulating minutes and agenda of the Board meetings

Provide strategic leadership for effective delivery of Boards mandate as per the mission, vision and strategic plan.

Oversee management of the finances, preparation and submission of the Board’s Annual plans, programmes and Estimates.

Make regular reports, for submission to the County Assembly on the execution of the factions of the board.

Execution of the decision of the Board.

Day to day administration of the Secretariat and welfare of staff.

Ensure staff compliance with public service values, principles and ethical standards.

Perform any other duty as assigned by the Board from time to time.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Kenya

Be a certified Public Secretary CPS (K) and of good standing.

Have at least Five (5) years relevant professional experience, two of which should have been in a leadership position in the Public Service or Private Sector.

Possess knowledge of the organization and functions of National and County Government.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Be a Kenyan Citizen.

Terms of service: Contract as per provisions of the County Government Act

How To Apply

Details of the job description, job requirements and application procedure can be obtained by logging on to www.elgeyomarakwet.go.ke/jobs and vacancies

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS/CANDIDATES

All applications to be submitted to the undersigned on or before 9th December 2020.

Applicants should meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from EACC, KRA, HELB and obtain a certificate of Good Conduct from the police.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Note that it is a criminal offence to submit fake/forged papers.

Elgeyo Marakwet County is an equal opportunity employer.

THE COUNTY SECRETARY & HEAD OF PUBLIC SERVICE

ELGEYO MARAKWET COUNTY

P.O BOX 220-30700

ITEN