Responsibilities
- Preparing and circulating minutes and agenda of the Board meetings
- Provide strategic leadership for effective delivery of Boards mandate as per the mission, vision and strategic plan.
- Oversee management of the finances, preparation and submission of the Board’s Annual plans, programmes and Estimates.
- Make regular reports, for submission to the County Assembly on the execution of the factions of the board.
- Execution of the decision of the Board.
- Day to day administration of the Secretariat and welfare of staff.
- Ensure staff compliance with public service values, principles and ethical standards.
- Perform any other duty as assigned by the Board from time to time.
Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Kenya
- Be a certified Public Secretary CPS (K) and of good standing.
- Have at least Five (5) years relevant professional experience, two of which should have been in a leadership position in the Public Service or Private Sector.
- Possess knowledge of the organization and functions of National and County Government.
- Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.
- Be a Kenyan Citizen.
Terms of service: Contract as per provisions of the County Government Act
How To Apply
Details of the job description, job requirements and application procedure can be obtained by logging on to www.elgeyomarakwet.go.ke/jobs and vacancies
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS/CANDIDATES
- All applications to be submitted to the undersigned on or before 9th December 2020.
- Applicants should meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from EACC, KRA, HELB and obtain a certificate of Good Conduct from the police.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- Note that it is a criminal offence to submit fake/forged papers.
- Elgeyo Marakwet County is an equal opportunity employer.
THE COUNTY SECRETARY & HEAD OF PUBLIC SERVICE
ELGEYO MARAKWET COUNTY
P.O BOX 220-30700
ITEN