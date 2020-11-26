Position: Workshop Secretary

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

H Young & Co (EA) is one of East Africa’s leading construction groups. For over 50 years H Young & Co (EA) Ltd has been building East Africa’s infrastructure in partnership with various international partners making it the contractor of choice in East Africa. With very wide expertise and experience in Civil, Mechanical & Structural Engineering, H Young has a track record in operating in all industries. The company applies its innovative and practical approach to both big and small projects.

We are seeking to hire an experienced and highly motivated Workshop Secretary.

Responsibilities

Preparing daily workshop reports

Preparing requisitions in liaison with the Workshop Foremen

Follow-ups on the status of requisitions involving both local purchases/repairs and

Maintenance of workshop personnel attendance records

Any other duties assigned by the management

Qualifications

Experience Length: With at least 2 years in a workshop or construction industry

Strong analytical and organizational skills

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Intermediate Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel. Access and PowerPoint are

Working with limited supervision

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their CV only to jobs@hyoung.co.ke clearly indicating PLANT SECRETARY on the email subject by 30th November 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.