Position: Workshop Secretary
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
H Young & Co (EA) is one of East Africa’s leading construction groups. For over 50 years H Young & Co (EA) Ltd has been building East Africa’s infrastructure in partnership with various international partners making it the contractor of choice in East Africa. With very wide expertise and experience in Civil, Mechanical & Structural Engineering, H Young has a track record in operating in all industries. The company applies its innovative and practical approach to both big and small projects.
We are seeking to hire an experienced and highly motivated Workshop Secretary.
Responsibilities
- Preparing daily workshop reports
- Preparing requisitions in liaison with the Workshop Foremen
- Follow-ups on the status of requisitions involving both local purchases/repairs and
- Maintenance of workshop personnel attendance records
- Any other duties assigned by the management
Qualifications
- Experience Length: With at least 2 years in a workshop or construction industry
- Strong analytical and organizational skills
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Intermediate Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel. Access and PowerPoint are
- Working with limited supervision
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit their CV only to jobs@hyoung.co.ke clearly indicating PLANT SECRETARY on the email subject by 30th November 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.