Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The planned reopening of schools in January may never happen, going by the latest statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the January 4 school reopening date was subject to a review.

He made it clear that despite his Education counterpart, George Magoha, issuing a full school calendar, the actual reopening date could be further down the line.

“We target periods when we want to reopen schools, we don’t have specific dates and nothing is cast in stone.”

“If by January 4, the situation will be deemed as risky then we will not reopen,” he explained.

However, he also cautioned parents against exposing their children to the virus at home by frequenting bars and outlawed social gatherings.

The increasing Covid-19 cases in schools has led to questions as to whether the country was ready to reopen the institutions in the first place.

