Wednesday, 11 November 2020 – Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist, Bien, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bien said that he developed fever, joint aches, and eye problems, prompting him to take a Covid test since he was to travel to Uganda, and results turned positive.

“For the last couple of days, I have been indoors. I started feeling weak and so I decided since I was traveling to Uganda, I needed the tests done before, only for me to test positive”, he said.

Bien revealed that his wife is Covid free and added that he is isolating himself.

He further urged Kenyans to be careful since no one is safe from the virus.

“I will be home for a while since I do not want to spread it. Corona will get anyone so long as we do not adhere to the said measures,” he said.

The talented vocalist was to travel to Uganda last week with his band members, but they had to cancel the show after he tested positive.

Bien ranted how it’s expensive to manage the deadly virus and revealed that in less than one week, he has used Sh 8,000 on medicine alone.

“To be honest, I have not been sick for a long time. I feel the treatment itself is very expensive, even for me. I have used Sh8,000 on medicines alone.

“Our healthcare system has not cushioned us, so once it gets you, you may end up spending too much from your pockets. It could be worse since it could even kill you, “he added.

