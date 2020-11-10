Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu, has revealed that her husband, Tob Cohen, was killed by people who wanted to inherit his palatial estate in Kitisuru.

In a court affidavit on Monday, Wairimu claimed that her husband was murdered when she was in custody and his body ‘planted’ in a septic tank at their Kitusuru home.

“My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru.

“They had me arrested on August 28, 2020, then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody,” Wairimu swore in an affidavit signed by her lawyer, Philip Murgor.

Cohen’s mutilated body was found in an underground septic tank in September last year, two months after the billionaire golfer had been reported missing.

Wairimu had initially told police that Cohen had traveled to Bangkok for treatment.

After a lot of inconsistencies in the murder probe, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) resolved to charge Wairimu with the murder of Cohen.

