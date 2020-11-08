Sunday, 08 November 2020 – Sam alias Stepper, a notorious gangster based in the crime-stricken Dandora estate, has been put on the spot by dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora.

Hessy revealed that the young criminal, who is in his early twenties, has been arrested several times in the past but he keeps securing freedom.

He revealed the ‘shocking things’ that he did to a 41-year-old woman and ended up walking scot-free.

According to Hessy, Sam is involved in violent robberies, and just recently, he snatched 4 mobile phones in Dandora Phase 2 while in the company of his gang members.

Here are photos of the wanted gangster that Hessy has put on his radar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST