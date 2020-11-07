Saturday, November 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken silence over lawyer James Gicheru surrendering to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto, through his Spokesperson, David Mugonyi, stated that they had no interest to speak on the matter nor issue any statement whatsoever.

“If you are interested in what is happening, just listen to the DP’s interview with NTV,” Mugonyi stated.

He was referring to the interview Ruto held with former NTV anchor Ken Mijungu on Thursday, January 23.

In the interview, Ruto disclosed that he was aware of a plot to revive the ICC cases against him.

“There are characters who have already sent people to Kenya to resuscitate the ICC cases against me.”

“They will not succeed in this particular scenario.”

“In fact, their failure will be spectacular,” Ruto spoke.

He added that he received Intel about the issue from the National Intelligence Service Director General, Major General Philip Kameru.

Lawyer Gicheru was accused by ICC of influencing witnesses in the case against Deputy President William Ruto and his then co-accused Joshua Sang.

ICC alleged that he offered bribes and job opportunities to witnesses against the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST