Sunday, November 29, 2020 – The Service Party of Kenya (TSP) will endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

Speaking in Nanyuki on Saturday during a thanksgiving ceremony organized by Nanyuki Ward MCA Veronica Ikunyua, in honor of her son Alfred Ikunyua, who has recovered after a tragic road accident, Kiunjuri said the amended BBI document has addressed the majority of concerns raised by its people.

“As a Party, we recognise that the amended BBI document has addressed the majority of concerns that our people had raised. We are at the moment scrutinising views raised by our people before coming out with a party position next week,” Kiunjuri said.

The former Agriculture Cabinet secretary, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said from the onset the party is however concerned that some political brokers are pushing for an ‘us’ vs ‘them’ contest that will definitely leave the country more divided.

“We want to tell them that they will be in for a rude shock next week when taps start to dry up during the rainy season,” he said.

